Landlord’s lineage blamed for larceny

A woman's valuables vanished without a trace overnight in the capital’s Por Senchey district on Friday night, prompting a police investigation into the puzzling crime.

The victim reported removing her jewellery before retiring for the evening, only to wake up and find it missing.

While cops have committed to looking into the larceny, the mistrustful mark has already nominated a key suspect her landlord’s niece.

NOKORWAT