Late-night heartbreak begets gang burglary

A young woman’s night went from bad to worse in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district yesterday, when a lover’s quarrel was followed by a visit from a larcenous quartet.

After the spat with her beau, the woman stormed out of a nightclub, opting to walk home alone.

Along the way, a mob of motorbike-mounted thieves intercepted her, with the four men making off with her iPhone 6 and $300 in cash.

Rasmei Kampuchea