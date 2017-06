Lazy son gives pops a wallop for Father’s Day

Father’s Day wasn’t so cheery for a capital family in Phnom Penh Thmey commune as authorities arrested the son.

Police say the boy spent Sunday morning getting drunk, and then faced some angry words from his pops.

The argument came to a head when the offspring lashed out with a bit of metal and cops were called to intervene.

The patriarch was given stitches and his child was given a date to explain himself to a judge.

Nokorwat