With leaks plugged, cops take down a craps game

Battambang authorities made a lucky number of arrests yesterday when a bust was made on seven men shooting dice.

Though police acknowledged that leaks from inside the force had foiled all previous attempts at a crackdown, officers in Sangke district managed to apprehend the gamblers, cuffed them and hauled them away to be detained until their day in court.

Koh Santepheap