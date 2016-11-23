Search form

Legal ‘expert’ evades enraged crowd in capital

A man who claimed to understand the law appeared to have no understanding of common decency, when he refused to pay for damages after rear-ending another car in Phnom Penh on Monday.

The careless “academic” hit another car from behind, before fleeing the scene and locking his gates, all while a crowd gathered outside demanding justice.

The ensconced escapee claimed he was a legal expert and was not required to compensate his victim, prompting the exasperated man to seek police intervention.

Contact author: Touch Sokha
