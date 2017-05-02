Search form

Lesson learned: no such thing as free bling

A garment worker’s street smarts kept her a step ahead of a group of would-be jewellery thieves in the capital’s Choam Chao commune yesterday.

The 25-year-old victim said four suspects approached her, claiming they found some bling they wanted to share.

But after she was brought to a quiet place and asked to take off her own jewellery, the victim sensed something was amiss and shouted for help from bystanders.

Three managed to flee, but luckily the ringleader was apprehended and sent to the district police.

national police

