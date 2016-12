A life in the fast lane lands four in hospital

An intoxicated car driver and an overloaded motorbike met in Kandal on Monday night, resulting in four injuries and a pair of totalled vehicles.

The drunk driver drifted across the avenue, slamming into a motorbike that carried four passengers before then crashing into a tree.

The wantonly wasted motorist was too incapacitated to even flee the scene and was promptly picked up by police, who also forwarded the victims to the hospital.

NOKORWAT