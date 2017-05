Lightning doesn’t strike twice, but this driver did

Collisions came in a two-for-one deal for a capital moto rider who was struck twice by the same car in Chamkarmon district on Saturday.

Riding near the White Building, the man claimed he passed a car with government plates before it bumped him when traffic became congested.

Brushing off the incident, he rode on until the same car rear-ended him again before driving off.

Narrowly avoiding a crash, the rider could do little more than shake his fists at the car’s driver.

