Lightning-quick snatcher strikes a very low blow

A capital woman’s bad luck struck twice on Sunday when she had her bag snatched in Chamkarmon district after running out of gas.

Walking her moto to buy petrol, the victim was tailed by a thief who whisked away her wallet and fled.

Apparently the woman’s cries for help rattled the suspect because shortly after, he crashed into another bike and escaped on foot.

When officers came to the scene they impounded the fidgety filcher’s ride.

Koh Santepheap