Lights, camera, action for Tuol Kork brawlers

Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district served as the backdrop for a car chase straight out of Hollywood on Sunday. One car illegally overtook another, scraping the auto as it passed, and sped off.

The scratched car sped after it, keeping up until the offender pulled over.

He was then punched in the face by his pursuer, who claimed the blow was self-defence in case his nemesis had a gun.

Cops told the brawlers to cool off, and they settled on a sum between the victim’s $1,000 compensation claim and his aggressor’s offer of $200. Cops impounded their cars and let the credits roll.

Koh Santepheap