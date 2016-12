Lights out for driver, then neighbourhood

A driver who should have resorted to caffeine to keep his eyes open managed to turn the lights out for everyone else as he ploughed into an electricity pole in Chroy Changvar on Wednesday.

At top speed, the large container truck first took out a Cambodia People’s Party sign, then swerved into the pole, cutting the power for a bunch of angry residents.

Unable to start his vehicle, the now very much awake driver escaped on foot.

