Lights out for speedy motorist in Snookyville

A reckless driver was rewarded with injuries after rear-ending a trailer devoid of lights in Sihanoukville’s Prey Nop district on Wednesday.

The motorbike driver was allegedly speeding at night, when he came upon the makeshift motorised rickshaw, which lacked both head- and taillights.

Following the inevitable collision, the trucker fled the scene while the maimed moto driver was sent to the hospital.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY