Little loan causes girl major problems in Phnom Penh

A girl in the capital’s Meanchey district may have to borrow money yet again after her moto was stolen while she was repaying a loan from a friend on Wednesday.

Leaving her scooter in front of the house while she went in to settle the debt, the girl saw two men riding away on it minutes later.

The woman was left to go to the police station to file a complaint and hope for the best.

POST NEWS