Livid lady turns in druggie dearest

Money woes can put a strain on a relationship, a truth that goes double when one half of the pair is a junkie.

Such proved to be the case with a Poipet woman and her ne’er-do-well live-in boyfriend on Wednesday.

The bothered beloved told authorities that the pair usually got along well, but her lover’s persistent drug use coupled with his unemployment was too much to bear.

When he asked to borrow money to fuel his addiction, she instead betrayed the deadbeat, reporting her partner to police.

