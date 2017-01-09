Livid villager declines to love thy neighbour

A belligerent boozer was arrested in the capital’s Por Senchey district after getting violent with a fellow villager on Saturday night.

The hammered man became hostile with another local, slinging slurs and insults until police were called to calm the situation.

Cops tried to escort the instigator home but he elected to pursue other, more aggressive plans by chucking a rock at his neighbourly nemesis’ head, causing injuries.

Exasperated police dragged the drunkard away, depositing him at the district station in preparation to face charges at the municipal court.

KOH SANTEPHEAP