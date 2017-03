Local woman simply wrecked over robbery

One woman is hoping justice deals a harsher blow than the one she suffered when two miscreants snatched her bag in Phnom Penh’s Russei Keo district on Wednesday.

In typical fashion, a duo pursued her on motorbike before pinching her purse causing her to wipe out then splitting from the scene.

The victim has filed a police report in hopes of having her bag returned.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY