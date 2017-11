Locals call police on suspicious neighbours

It wasn’t a loud stereo but rather a stash of drugs that had capital neighbours concerned when they called police to the scene in Svay Pak commune.

Villagers tipped off officers that the people living next door were hiding something illegal, and a bust was scheduled.

The four suspects were found with six packages of an illicit substance and they were all sent off to be detained until their date in court.

Rasmei Kampuchea