Long arm of law covers for short attention span

An absentminded woman was lucky to not find her motorbike absent after leaving her key dangling in the vehicle’s ignition.

She had parked her motorbike in front of her home in the capital’s Tuol Kork district on Monday after returning from the market, completely forgetting to remove the key and attracting an opportunistic offender.

Just as he was about to take off with the vehicle, the owner spotted him and yelled for help. Patrolling police arrived in no time, arresting the ne’er-do-well and sending him to the station.

NOKORWAT