Long arm of the mob foils would-be mugger

A 29-year-old who attempted to rob a victim by blocking the road hit a bit of a roadblock himself in the form of a good old-fashioned mob on Monday in Kandal’s Prek Taten commune.

A 53-year-old was leaving his farm after dropping off a load of lotus seeds when he was forced to stop by a large piece of wood placed in the roadway.

While the man was stationary, the would-be thief lunged at him with his fists, but the victim managed to raise the alarm.

Nearby factory workers rushed to the scene, stopped the thief and dealt out a bit of home-grown justice before handing the suspect over to police.

nokorwat