Long blades may earn long sentences in north

The people of Stung Treng province are hoping that samurai swords aren’t the next youth craze after two teens were arrested for carrying the illegal weapons in the province’s eponymous town on Wednesday.

Citizens spotted a group loitering outside the local high school brandishing metal, and called on authorities to intervene. The blade-wielding boys were cuffed and taken to headquarters to face charges.

Koh Santepheap