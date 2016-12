Lookouts look on as buddy takes a beating

Three's a crowd, and a crowd’s not something you want to draw if you’re trying to pinch a moto like three thieves in Kratie’s Chet Borei district on Wednesday.

One crept across a paddy field and attempted to hotwire the bike, while the other two took on the task of waiting down the road for him to finish the dirty work.

Lucky for them they did, as the owner spied their accomplice and invited fellow villagers to give him a good thrashing before turning him over to the police.

Nokorwat