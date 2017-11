Loose lips sink black hat’s blackmail scheme

A 16-year-old hacker was arrested in Battambang province on Saturday when her blackmail scheme backfired.

Cops said the girl infiltrated the Facebook accounts of two Sihanoukville employees of a money transfer service before demanding payment.

The boss of the shop caught wind of the plot and filed a complaint.

Police zeroed in on the teen culprit and are sure to give her a lecture on using her internet access for good not evil.

Nokorwat