Loud family argument awakens neighbours

A family meeting turned nasty in Veal Vong commune, Phnom Penh, and police were called by sleepless villagers to intervene.

Cops claim the loud argument started when one of the four siblings wanted to divvy up his parents’ property, despite his three sisters’ reminder that they were still alive.

Authorities arrived and told the siblings that everyone neighbours especially would appreciate it if they postponed the debate until morning.

POST NEWS