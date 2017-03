Love is priceless but phones have price tag

A man in Battambang province has proven to be not quite the catch his girlfriend believed. The 22-year-old asked to borrow his sweetheart’s phone, something she readily agreed to.

Unfortunately, when she asked for it back days later, he confessed to having pawned it for $100 with no explanation as to why.

The heartbroken victim filed a complaint to police and the burgling beau was sent to court.

KOH SANTEPHEAP