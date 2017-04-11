Search form

Love thy neighbour, or at least don’t rob him

Neighbourly kindness went right out the window when a garment worker’s motorbike was stolen by the man living next door on Friday in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district.

The owner told police he left his ride in front of the house and walked to work after failing to start it.

When he returned to find its space empty, a neighbour informed him the culprit lived in the room on the other side of his own.

Two days later the owner spotted the man and called in the cops, who came to make the arrest.

Contact author: Touch Sokha
