Mad for karaoke, five brawl outside Phnom Penh KTV

What started as singing turned into shouts for five men who were arrested for brawling at a KTV club in the capital’s Chamkarmon district in the early hours on Wednesday.

The crew were serenading each other and drinking until 6am when one punched the wall and shouted out in a fit of pique.

The outburst started an argument, which evolved into a fight, which in turn spilled out of the KTV and into the street.

Despite sustaining injuries the man couldn’t be calmed – even by the club’s security guard. Police were called in and took the whole bunch of combative crooners in for questioning.

