Mad monk takes up axe against fellow brother

A violent monk was given the axe after attacking a fellow monk with the same in Battambang’s Kamrieng district on Saturday.

When an old quarrel sparked new rage, the ascetic rushed his brother in the pagoda with the implement and hacked him on the shoulder.

The head monk sent the victim to the hospital and defrocked the not-so-venerable vagabond before turning him over to the police.

Kampuchea Thmey