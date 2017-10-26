Search form

Mad at wife, a police officer takes it out on car

A police officer pulled the trigger on his career when he opened fire on his parked car in the capital’s Daun Penh district on Tuesday.

After stopping his car, he knelt down and shot four times into the Lexus, terrifying nearby residents. He may have to change his one-stripe for a prison uniform after Military Police arrested him.

Holes appeared in his story, not just his car, when he told police the gun exploded of its own accord, but they later discovered he was angry with his wife, who works in a nearby hotel.

After she finds out what he had done to their luxury car, it’s probably safe to say he’ll be in the doghouse for quite a spell.

Koh Santepheap

