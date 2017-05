Man, 37, does not take parents’ refusal well

An enraged man destroyed everything but the kitchen sink when he attacked the appliances at his parents’ house in Siem Reap province’s Khun Ream commune on Monday.

Police say the 37-year-old got violent when his parents refused to buy him a motorbike, going after the cookware with a knife before coming at his kin with an axe.

Cops arrived on the scene, subdued the scoundrel and sent him to the Provincial Military Police.

Koh Santepheap