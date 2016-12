Man arrested for attack on neighbours’ telly

A drunken delinquent was arrested in Kandal’s Ang Snuol district on Tuesday after apparently becoming angered by an inanimate object in a neighbour’s abode.

The stumbling sot simply strolled into somebody else’s home, attacking and entirely destroying their television for no discernable reason.

The repeat offender, no stranger to prison sentences or drug use, has since been sent to provincial court to await another round in the slammer.

ANN