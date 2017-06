Man attacked while on an after-wedding stroll

Rather than sore feet, a Kandal man was left with a wounded head after being attacked on his way home from a wedding dance on Saturday in Khsach Kandal commune.

The 24-year-old victim told police he was making his way home when he was attacked from behind by two of his fellow guests wielding a blade.

Seeing his bloodied noggin when he made it home, the victim’s family brought him to the hospital and alerted cops, who are searching for the post-party pouncers.

Koh Santepheap