Man can’t explain the motobike in the room

A man was reunited with his stolen motorbike in Phnom Penh on Wednesday, after a scoundrel slipped off with it the night before.

The dispossessed capital resident reported the incident to police, who later received tips from observant villagers.

The cops swooped in on the given location, discovering the stolen motorbike hidden inside the suspect’s home.

The alleged thief was taken to the police station to await further legal action, while the motorbike was returned to its rightful owner.

Koh Santepheap