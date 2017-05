Man crashes into moto rider, then road divider

Failing to own up to his mistakes, a driver in the capital’s Chamkarmon district doubled down on Sunday.

Without checking his mirrors, the driver turned straight into a moto rider, then hastily tried to zoom away, but was stopped in his tracks by a pesky road barrier.

The sullen driver was forced to cough up compensation, and learned it’s better to ask forgiveness than make a run for it.

nokorwat

Soth Koemsoeun