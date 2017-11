Man evades Military Police with a grenade

There were no horseshoes, but plenty of hand grenades when Military Police came to apprehend a murder suspect in Oddar Meanchey province’s Anlong Veng district yesterday.

Wanted in connection to a crime in Kandal province, the man noticed officers approaching his house and sprinted away, chucking a pair of explosives behind him.

One of the cops suffered an injured foot in the blast and the rest continued their search for the suspect.

ANN