Man expected to be in dog house after moto stolen

A Phnom Penh man may be sleeping on the couch for awhile after he snuck away from his wife and had his motorbike stolen in Kakab commune yesterday.

Wanting some space from the missus and unable to find the bike’s key, the 19-year-old hotwired it and sought solace at his sister’s house.

He parked the moped out front but came back later to an empty space. Reporting the case, the man was left hoping police would go hard on finding the bike and his wife would go easy on him in the meantime.

Nokorwat