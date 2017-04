Man feels heat when his cooked book uncovered

A petrol station owner in Kandal’s Muk Kampoul district got a whiff that something was amiss with his new employee, and his sneaking suspicion was confirmed when he stumbled across falsified invoices on Wednesday.

The duped employer discovered he had been shortchanged by a cool $200.

Police promptly arrested the fraudster, and found he managed to siphon some $1,000 from the station into his own pocket.

NOKORWAT