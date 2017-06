Man flips car after hitting gravel patch

A driver hit some literal rocky road in Takhmao and overturned his car as he was going to get it repaired yesterday.

Originally starting his journey in Takeo province, the man claims he had already stopped once for repairs before he veered off the road, and flipped when he hit gravel.

Driving without licence or plates, the 20-year-old blamed a faulty steering mechanism when police came and called a tow truck to take him to yet another mechanic.

DNT News