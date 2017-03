Man forgets creed of ‘no moto left behind’

Four men with an appetite for destruction were arrested on Sunday in Preah Sihanouk province for first beating a man then moving on to his motorbike.

The victim was first stopped by the gang and struck with a belt before wisely fleeing on foot.

But without the man to pummel, the suspects turned to his moto, which they smashed with rocks and chains.

Thankfully, police arrived before they could escape, and all four were taken to the station.

