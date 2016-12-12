Man helps himself to a cut of his boss’s moto

A faithless employee who allegedly cheated his boss out of his motorbike was arrested in Phnom Penh Thmey commune on Saturday.

The 31-year-old man had asked to work and live with the rubbish collector last Sunday, a request that was kindly agreed to.

But only a week later, the ingrate borrowed his boss’s motorbike on the pretext of getting a haircut, never to return.

Fortunately, lady luck favours the kind and arranged for the benevolent boss to bump into the crook on the street just days later. The boss promptly had the thief arrested.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY