Man hopes for abridged recovery after wreck

A bridge helped a drunk driver avoid troubled waters just barely but not trouble with the law when he crashed into it in Kampong Chhnang’s Rolea Ba’ier district on Wednesday night.

Police said the accelerating alky came to a curve and crashed into the bridge, getting serious injuries when he was thrown from the overturned vehicle. Both, however, were spared going into the drink.

The car was impounded and the driver sent to hospital.

Nokorwat