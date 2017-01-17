Search form

Man needs his morning coffee to catch culprits

A couple of crooks wrongly thought a cup of coffee would be enough to distract their victim in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

The nonchalant robbers had strolled up and attempted to roll off with an unattended motorbike, not knowing the vehicle’s rightful owner was watching from inside the café.

The caffeinated target raised a cry of alarm, prompting the pair of pilferers to abscond, abandoning the moto in the process.

Police later picked up the thwarted thieves and brought them to the station.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY

Contact author: Touch Sokha
