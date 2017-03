Man racks up $2K in liquor, ends up in jail

A beverage bill is going to rack up some serious interest for a man taken into custody on Tuesday in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district after he failed to pay off his $2,100 tab at a liquor store.

Police say the man bought 244 cases of beer on Monday, promising to return later that day to settle up. The shop owner filed a complaint the next day after he was unable to reach the man.

After his arrest, the man told authorities he sold the suds and lost all the cash at the casino.

NOKORWAT