Man sans van after early morning theft

A van driver in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district got a depressing wake-up call when he watched a thief make off with his ride in the wee hours yesterday.

The man told police his van was parked outside his room when he awoke at about 1:30am to hear the engine starting up.

Given the hour, there wasn’t anyone he could call for assistance, so he helplessly watched it go then filed a complaint to police in the morning.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY