Man-splaining gets sexist manhandled

A capital construction worker who tried to control the conduct of a woman found himself on the receiving end of a beating by her bad-tempered boyfriend on Monday.

The moralising sexist was reportedly offended by the woman’s “unladylike” behaviour, recommending that she go to sleep.

Her partner didn’t take kindly to the patronising tone, and rewarded his coworker with a broken jaw.

The pair then fled the scene, but the pugnacious puncher was apprehended by police later that night.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY