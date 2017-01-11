Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Man-splaining gets sexist manhandled

Man-splaining gets sexist manhandled

A capital construction worker who tried to control the conduct of a woman found himself on the receiving end of a beating by her bad-tempered boyfriend on Monday.

The moralising sexist was reportedly offended by the woman’s “unladylike” behaviour, recommending that she go to sleep.

Her partner didn’t take kindly to the patronising tone, and rewarded his coworker with a broken jaw.

The pair then fled the scene, but the pugnacious puncher was apprehended by police later that night.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY

Contact author: Mech Dara
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".