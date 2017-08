Man steals computers in own neighbourhood

A capital thief probably should have left his immediate social network when he decided to steal a mess of computers late last month.

Police say the man cracked the lock of a Chak Angre Krom commune shop on July 29 and made off with laptops and other devices.

He was a prime suspect, though, as he lived close enough to the store to steal WiFi, and he was caught on Sunday with the goods.

Everything was returned to the shop and the crook was detained while charges are meted.

DAP