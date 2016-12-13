Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Man upgrades crimes from guns and chicks

Man upgrades crimes from guns and chicks

It won't be long before an ex-convict sees himself held captive once again. This time, for threatening an ex-policeman while under the influence of drugs.

The 30-year-old had – for no rhyme or reason – insulted and fired off a litany of death threats at the former cop who lived in the same village in Kandal’s Ang Snuol district.

The victim filed a complaint to the Damnak Ampil commune police, who promptly arrested the offender – who had been jailed once for stealing chickens and another time for stealing a police weapon.

NATIONAL POLICE

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".