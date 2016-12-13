Man upgrades crimes from guns and chicks

It won't be long before an ex-convict sees himself held captive once again. This time, for threatening an ex-policeman while under the influence of drugs.

The 30-year-old had – for no rhyme or reason – insulted and fired off a litany of death threats at the former cop who lived in the same village in Kandal’s Ang Snuol district.

The victim filed a complaint to the Damnak Ampil commune police, who promptly arrested the offender – who had been jailed once for stealing chickens and another time for stealing a police weapon.

