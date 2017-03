Man wrecks car, then gets wrecked by mob

Fuel efficiency didn’t give a drunk driver any credit in the eyes of a mob after he drove his Prius through a market street in the capital’s Chroy Changvar district yesterday morning.

Police say bystanders chased a man down after he crashed into a roundabout then fled, driving his busted-up ride into the crowded Doeum Kor market and injuring three people.

Bystanders gave both the louse and his hybrid car a pummelling before police came to take him away.

NOKORWAT