Mangy mob cut in on party-goer’s night out

Three muggers made off with a party-going garment worker’s motorbike after slicing him with a sword late Sunday night in Phnom Penh’s Meanchey district.

The thugs pulled alongside their victim on two motos, slashing the victim’s head with the sword, before one man hopped off and drove off with his moto.

The mauled man was hauled off to the hospital while police attempt to identify the thieves.

KOH SANTEPHEAP