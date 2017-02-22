Man’s beatdown served family style in Kandal

Brotherly love proved dangerous for a victim in Kandal province’s Sa’ang district on Monday when he was beaten by two brothers for insulting one.

Police say a group of friends were drinking beer together when the victim said something “indirectly insulting” to one of his pals.

A short scrap was broken up by other drinkers, but the insulted man left and later returned with his brother.

They used a stick and a piece of metal to beat the victim. Only one was arrested as the other fled.

