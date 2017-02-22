Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Man’s beatdown served family style in Kandal

Man’s beatdown served family style in Kandal

Brotherly love proved dangerous for a victim in Kandal province’s Sa’ang district on Monday when he was beaten by two brothers for insulting one.

Police say a group of friends were drinking beer together when the victim said something “indirectly insulting” to one of his pals.

A short scrap was broken up by other drinkers, but the insulted man left and later returned with his brother.

They used a stick and a piece of metal to beat the victim. Only one was arrested as the other fled.

NATIONAL POLICE

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Setting up a drone for flight. Photo supplied

How Cambodia's first drone company is helping farmers

SM Waypoint claims its unmanned aerial vehicles can help local farm and plantation owners increase their yields.

New street food dish shakes things up at Russian Market

Though the bustling food stalls that emerge after dark next to Russian Market can seem intimidating to tourists at first glance, there are street food treats to be enjoyed by all.

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern