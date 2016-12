Man’s best friend also inadvertent enemy

An altruistic act to avoid injuring a dog led to three human injuries instead. A tender-hearted driver had deliberately veered out of his lane in Pursat’s Krakor district on Monday in an attempt to avoid running over the pooch, but ended up crashing into another car travelling in the opposite direction.

Three people were injured and were sent to the hospital while the badly bruised cars were impounded at the police station.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY